Biofuels Took Up 0.1% of Bunker Holding's Sales in 2023/24

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding sees biofuels as a key element of maritime decarbonisation in the 2020s. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding saw biofuels take up 0.1% of its total sales volumes in the last year.

Very low-carbon fuels -- of which thus far Bunker Holding has only sold biofuels -- took up 0.1% of the energy content of the company's sales in the 2023/24 financial year, Bunker Holding said in its most recent ESG report.

The figure was up from 0% the previous year. Bunker Holding has a target of these fuels taking up 5% of its sales by energy content by 2030.

The firm sold a total of around 25 million mt of marine fuels in the 2023 calendar year, according to Ship & Bunker's 'Top Ten Bunker Companies for 2024' report.

"The share of our very low-carbon fuels has reached 0.1% of our product portfolio, measured in MJ," the company said in the report.

"Although these volumes and percentages remain modest compared to conventional fuels, it is a step forward in our journey."

Rotterdam has seen about 83,000 mt/month of biofuel blend sales this year, while Singapore has seen about 48,000 mt/month.