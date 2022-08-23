Continued use of HFO Mars Cruise Sector's Environmental Record

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NABU cruise survey. Image Credit / NABU.

A reliance on conventional bunker fuel to run its ships and a lack of environmental planning goes against cruise companies when it comes to assessing their environmential credentials.

According to non-governmental organisation NABU's annual survey of the cruise sector's environmental performance, the major cruise brands are coming up short.

"Heavy fuel oil continues to be the fuel of choice for the majority of the existing fleet," said NABU's cruise spokesperson Sönke Diesener. "Only a few truly future-proof projects are in the planning and implementation stages," Diesener added.

The survey, now in its tenth year, rates companies 0 to 17 on how they are doing on environmental protection, human health and climate change.

Of the 19 companies surveyed, those performing well include Hurtigruten Norway, AIDA, Hapag Lloyd and TUI. Hurtigruten in the top spot scored 8.5 while Marella came last with a zero score.