Houthi Attack Targets Maersk Vessel in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A missile probably targeting the US-flagged 2,500 TEU Maersk Yorktown was fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen on Tuesday morning. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship owned by AP Moller-Maersk was targeted for an attempted missile attack in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday.

A missile probably targeting the US-flagged 2,500 TEU Maersk Yorktown was fired from an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement at about 3 AM Sanaa time on Tuesday morning, US Central Command said in a social media post.

The USS Mason shot down the missile, and no injuries or damage were reported.

"It was determined the anti-ship ballistic missile presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command said.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S, coalition, and merchant vessels."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.