Bunker Holding Commercial Operations Chief Leaves for Sister Firm CM Biomass

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Munck has worked for Bunker Holding since 2020. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

The global head of commercial operations at marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is stepping down for a new job at sister firm CM Biomass.

Ask Michael Munck has left the firm as of Monday to become chief financial officer at CM Biomass, also owned by USTC, Bunker Holding said in an emailed statement.

Munck has worked for Bunker Holding since 2020.

"Having worked with the sustainable fuels agenda in Bunker Holding, the switch to CM Biomass feels natural," Munck said in the statement.

"It's an exciting company growing at a fast rate both by organic growth and via acquisitions.

"It's the perfect opportunity for me to apply my professional focus as CFO in a company bursting with growth energy, while still playing to my strengths in M&A and organization."