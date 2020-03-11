Tanker Oprator TORM Plans 17 More Scrubber Installations This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The majority of TORM's scrubber installations will be completed by the end of September. Image Credit: TORM

Refined oil products shipping company TORM plans to complete 17 more scrubber installations on its ships by the end of 2020, the company said Wednesday.

As of March 11 the company has 30 vessels operating with scrubbers, TORM said in an emailed statement.

A total of 17 more scrubber installations will be carried out in the first, second and third quarters of this year, the company said.

Two more final installations are planned after that when the company's new LR2 tankers are delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Late last year the company pushed back some of its scrubber installations to the first and second quarters of 2020 because of delays at shipyards.