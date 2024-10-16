Carnival Corporation to Meet 2030 GHG Cut Target in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tom Strang is Carnival Corporation's SVP for maritime affairs. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global cruise firm Carnival Corporation is expecting to reach its 2030 decarbonisation goal four years early.

In 2021 Carnival set a target of a 40% reduction in carbon emissions per available lower berth day from 2008's levels by 2030.

The firm is on track to meet that target by 2026, Tom Strang, the company's SVP for maritime affairs, said at the Argus Biofuels Europe conference in London on Tuesday.

"We're well on our way to reach a 40% reduction by 2030 in intensity -- we should do that in 2026 -- and we peaked our greenhouse gas emissions in 2011," Strang said.

"Even with the 30% increase in capacity that we've had, we've managed to keep well below our absolute targets on emissions."

The company has been a significant early backer of LNG bunkering, as well as using biofuel blends in some cases.