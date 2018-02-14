Maersk Confirms It Will Not Use Scrubbers for IMO2020 Compliance

Wednesday February 14, 2018

Maersk has confirmed its decision to use compliant fuels, and not scrubbers, for compliance with the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel due to come into force on January 1, 2020.

"We participate in discussions of possible solutions in our own right and as a board member of the Trident Alliance, an association of shipowners committed to strong enforcement of the sulphur legislation," Maersk wrote in its latest Sustainability Report.

"In 2017, A.P. Moller - Maersk decided not to pursue scrubbers, a technology designed to wash the sulphur out of exhaust fumes and discharge it into the sea. We will instead opt for replacing the cheaper bunker oil with fuels with a lower sulphur content."

Niels Henrik Lindegaard, Head of Maersk Oil Trading, had originally told Ship & Bunker of its decision last year after pulling out of a trial involving a higher sulfur fuel in conjunction with a scrubber.

Maersk Line has also given its backing to what it says is an "unprecedented" call for a ban on the carriage of high sulfur bunker fuels, arguing it is the best way to enforce the upcoming IMO 2020 regulations.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com