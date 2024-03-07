Wärtsilä Launches Ammonia Fuel Supply System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first models will be installed on two new gas carriers under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards in South Korea. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has developed a new ammonia fuel supply system for ships.

The company's new system is available for both liquid and gaseous ammonia, and will be offered both for newbuilds and retrofits, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The first models will be installed on two new gas carriers under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards in South Korea.

"At Wärtsilä Gas Solutions we have more than 50 years' experience in handling ammonia onboard ships," Stein Thoresen, head of marine sales at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, said in the statement.

"This experience, along with our deep understanding and development of high efficiency cargo handling systems in general, has led to the introduction of this system, which we see as a key enabler for decarbonised operations.

"The AFSS is designed to be robust and reliable, under even the most challenging sea conditions."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.