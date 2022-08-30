BV Releases New 'Biofuel Ready' Notation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BV releases new Biofuel Ready notation. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas (BV) today announced it has released a new 'Biofuel Ready' notation.

"The notation aims at helping shipowners to be prepared for the use of biofuels or biofuel blends. It provides a set of requirements, and outlines a comprehensive methodology for the required documentation and testing, taking into account the fuel's technical specifications," BV explained in a press release issued today.

"The BIOFUEL READY notation certifies that the conditions to use biofuel onboard a ship have been successfully met – and any testing to check NOx emissions (if applicable) has been completed satisfactorily. The notation can be applied to both new and existing ships."

Over recent years biofuels have been growing in popularity as shipowners and operators look at options to reduce their GHG emissions.

With the historically high price for such fuels having fallen, today, trials of biofuel have become commonplace in the industry.

Unlike other much-touted future alternatives to oil bunkers such as methanol, hydrogen, and ammonia, biofuels are typically completely 'drop in' replacements to traditional fuel that require no modification of the vessel for them to be used.

However, there have been some mixed opinions on what considerations need to be made when switching to burn biofuels and bio-bunker blends.