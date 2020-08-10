IMO to Hold Remote Meetings for Remainder of 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The meetings would originally have been attended in person at the IMO's London headquarters. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is to hold remote sessions for its various committees for the rest of 2020.

The UN body published a schedule on its website Monday setting out the dates of all the meetings it will hold in the last five months of the year. It will start with a simultaneous meeting of all committees on September 16-18 'to address procedural matters'.

The 7th meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships will be held on October 19-23, and the 75th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) is scheduled for November 16-20.