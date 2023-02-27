BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Session in Nine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have fallen overall this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global VLSFO prices rising for the first session in nine.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $638/mt on Friday, paring its overall loss for last weeks as a whole to$22/mt. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5.50/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $912.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.95bl to $83.16/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $9.50/mt to $598/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7.50/mt to $564/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $12/mt to $604.50/mt and at Houston they declined by $0.50/mt to $612/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.10/bl at $83.26/bl as of 10:17 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.