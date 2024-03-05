Berge Bulk Orders Two Ammonia-Fuelled Dry Bulk Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has ordered the two dual-fuelled 210,000 DWT vessels from Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry in China. Image Credit: Berge Bulk

Shipping firm Berge Bulk has ordered two dry bulk carriers capable of running on ammonia.

The company has ordered the two dual-fuelled 210,000 DWT vessels from Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry in China, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The firm currently has a fleet of more than 80 ships totalling 14 million DWT.

"We are very pleased today to order these ammonia dual fuel vessels as part of our continued journey towards a zero carbon future," James Marshall. CEO of Berge Bulk, said in the statement.

"The use of ammonia fuel represents an important milestone in our commitment to operate a zero emissions vessel by 2030 and an essential pillar in our plan to decarbonise.

"We continue to take urgent action in all four areas of our strategy to effectively reduce our current emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2025."