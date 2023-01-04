Viking Line Saw 114% Increase in Passengers Last Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The numbers highlight the recovery of the passenger shipping segment since the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Viking Line

Shipping company Viking Line saw the number of passengers using its vessels more than double last year.

A total of 4.95 million passengers used the firm's vessels in 2022, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The total was up by 114% from the 2.32 million passengers seen in 2021.

The numbers highlight the recovery of the passenger shipping segment since the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's 2022 passenger total was 157% higher than that seen in 2020.

"The new business year 2023 will be both challenging and engaging," Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line, said in the statement.

"We are closely following the development of business cycles and adapting to meet the challenges, especially regarding the new environmental standards we face.

"At the same time, we look optimistically towards the future."