MAN Diesel & Turbo Joins SEA\LNG

The 1,036 TEU containership Wes Amelie. Image Credit: Nauticor

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker advocacy group SEA\LNG has added MAN Diesel & Turbo (MAN) to its membership coalition.

The manufacturer has provided engines to a number of notable alternatively-fuelled vessels including Wes Amelie, the world’s first conversion of a container ship’s propulsion system from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to LNG.

"Combining expertise in infrastructure, finance, regulation, and technical areas are all essential if LNG is going to fulfil its full potential as a marine fuel today and into the future," said Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, Tote.

"We welcome the opportunity to leverage MAN’s in-depth knowledge of, and extensive understanding in the fields of propulsion as we continue to support the energy transition in shipping."