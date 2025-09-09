Zodiac Maritime Adds 10th LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel built in China is capable of carrying 7,000 vehicles. Image Credit: Yantai CIMC

London-based Zodiac Maritime has expanded its fleet with the addition of its 10th LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

The 7,000 CEU ship, Jisu Glory, was built by China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore, Yantai CIMC said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“This milestone not only highlights our expertise in PCTC construction but also demonstrates our commitment to clients," it said.

“These vessels are and will be serving leading automakers such as BYD, SAIC, Geely, and Ford, as well as operators like Wallenius Wilhelmsen / Eukor.”

The Jisu Glory is the 10th in a series of LNG dual-fuel carriers ordered by Zodiac Maritime. The ninth vessel in the series was delivered last month.