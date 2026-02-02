74% of Container Ships and Vehicle Carriers on Order are Dual-Fuel: WSC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM's new dual-fuel methanol boxship was delivered last month. Image Credit: CMA CGM

A major chunk of container ships and vehicle carriers currently on order are specified as dual-fuel, according to the latest update to the dual-fuel fleet dashboard published by the World Shipping Council (WSC).

The data shows that 74% of vessels in the combined container ship and vehicle carrier orderbook are dual-fuel propulsion, WSC said in an email statement on Monday.

In total, 726 dual-fuel vessels are now on order.

At the same time, the data shows rapid growth in the dual-fuel operational fleet.

As of December 2025, 400 dual-fuel container ships and vehicle carriers are now on the water, up from 218 in 2024.

Overall, 1,126 dual-fuel container ships and vehicle carriers have either been delivered or are on order, representing a 28% year-on-year increase.

Major container shipping firms such as AP Moller Maersk and CMA CGM have continued to expand their dual-fuel fleets by adding new vessels.

The WSC said this reflects more than $150 billion of investment by the liner shipping industry in vessels designed to support the fuel transition.