Maersk Adds Another Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery took place at the Hyundai Heavy Industries yard in South Korea. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping company AP Moller Maersk has taken delivery of another dual-fuel methanol container ship to its fleet.

The 17,480 TEU container ship, Barcelona Maersk, is the sixth and final vessel of a series of class, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The delivery took place at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI) yard in South Korea.

With this addition, Maersk’s methanol-fuelled fleet has grown to around 19 vessels, meeting the deployment target originally set for the end of last year.

While Maersk was an early adopter of methanol, the company has recently diversified its decarbonisation strategy by placing orders for LNG-fuelled boxships.

The Barcelona Maersk is equipped with dual-fuel engines from Everllence, capable of running on methanol and conventional marine fuels.