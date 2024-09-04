BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed Despite Dramatic Slump in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The G20-VLSFO index was little changed overall on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a sharp drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $624/mt on Tuesday, having reached the lowest level since August 26 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5.50/mt to $497/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $768/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $3.77/bl to $73.75/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $621.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $0.50/mt to $548/mt, at Fujairah they rallied by $6.50/mt to $617.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $1.50/mt to $550/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.58/bl from the previous session's close at $73.17/bl as of 8:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.37/mt fall in bunker prices.