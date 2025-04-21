Houthi Capabilities Hit as Iran Pulls Navy from Red Sea: Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iranian withdrawal from the region could dent Houthis' capabilities. File Image / Pixabay

Satellite images reveal that the Iranian Navy has withdrawn from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden after maintaining a presence in the region since 2008.

This withdrawal could be linked to the intensified US airstrikes on Yemen, as Washington steps up efforts to degrade Houthi capabilities and curb Iranian influence in the region.

"Satellite imagery shows [Iranian] submarines in dry dock and no ongoing 'training' operations, suggesting no long-range operations," Joshua Hutchinson, managing director of British maritime security firm Ambrey, said in his LinkedIn post.

Since March, the US has intensified offensive operations against the Houthi group, focusing on weakening their military capabilities and reducing attacks on commercial ships passing through the region.

This intensified campaign may have influenced Iran's decision to withdraw its naval forces from the Red Sea, leaving the Houthis more exposed.

Over the weekend, the US carried out multiple airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sana'a.

"The pressure on the Houthis may mean Iran is shifting its focus to monitoring U.S. forces in the Gulf of Oman," Hutchinson added.