IBIA Takes on Alternative Fuels and MFMs in 2025 Training Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Claudia Beumer is an IBIA board member, director of C4 Fuel and the lead trainer for the mass flow meter course. Image Credit: Claudia Beumer / LinkedIn

Bunker industry body IBIA is focusing on decarbonisation and mass flow meters for its training programme in 2025.

The organisation's two principal courses this year will focus on mass flow meters and alternative fuels, reflecting the industry's changing priorities in the era of decarbonisation and digitalisation.

"Training has always been a key focus point in IBIA, as providing the industry with the needed knowledge is a crucial role for an industry association like IBIA," Claudia Beumer, IBIA board member, director of C4 Fuel and the lead trainer for the mass flow meter course, told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"With an industry embracing alternative fuels and the implementation of mass flow meters, it is IBIA's task to make sure we follow that development and adapt our training offering to that industry development.

"IBIA is there to support the full marine fuel value chain and with our training offering, we provide stakeholders with the possibility to increase their knowledge level on new solutions and industry developments."

Mass Flow Meters

The first course is titled 'Mastering MFM for Bunkering: Comprehensive Technical & Practical Training for Surveyors'.

The organisation has for several years run successful training courses in Singapore, where an MFM mandate has been in place since 2017, and is now seeking to be proactive in setting up this training in Rotterdam ahead of the measurement systems becoming mandatory there next year.

The course will be held in Rotterdam on February 19, with more instances of the same course to follow depending on interest.

This course will provide an in-depth understanding of MFM technology and its application, an overview of the surveyor's evolving role as MFMs are introduced, information on how the systems can be used to verify fuel quantity accurately, insight on verifying MFMs are being used correctly, and case studies on the various MFM brands.

“ The implementation and use of MFM will change the way we work for the whole industry

The ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges are set to make MFMs mandatory for bunker delivery vessels larger than 300 GT from 2026. The systems are already mandatory in Singapore, Sohar and Ceuta, and other ports are likely to follow suit in time.

"The implementation and use of MFM will change the way we work for the whole industry; not only the barge crew will have to adapt, but also surveyors, fuel buyers and other stakeholders," Beumer said.

"The use of MFM in the beginning might bring some challenges to the barge crew, due to a different way of operating the pumps, the limitations in stripping and the specific procedures that need to be followed, but eventually these measurement devices will bring a significant gain in operational efficiency on the barge.

"That has been confirmed by many crew members from barges where MFM systems are installed.

"IBIA has always been supportive of the MFM implementation and we will continue to support the industry on this journey."

Alternative Fuels

IBIA is also offering a green marine methanol bunkering masterclass in Rotterdam on March 6.

This course will be hosted by IBIA and Green Marine Engineering at Vopak's Rotterdam Terminal, led by Captain Ariel Gaban and with Monique Vermiere as a guest trainer.

This course will cover the safe handling and transport of methanol, health and safety protocols, fire protection and emergency response strategies, duel-fuel systems and bunkering operations, as well as the ISO 6583:2024 standard for methanol as a marine fuel.

This course is aimed at shore and ship personnel, bunker surveyors and other maritime professionals interested in sustainable fuel.

IBIA aims to host two more future fuels training sessions this year, the first during UAE Maritime Week in Dubai from May 4-9 and the second in Turkey on May 28. Details for these courses will be released to IBIA members in due course.

"From a predominantly single-fuel industry, we are moving into a multi-fuel industry, where every fuel has its own specific risks, challenges, opportunities and ways of handling," Beumer said.

"That requires an open-minded approach and the mindset to embrace change and learn more about the fuel specifics.

For more information on the training courses and to register, click here for the MFM course and here for the methanol course.

Image Credit: IBIA