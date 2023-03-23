Shipergy to Host Webinar on CII and Alternative Fuels Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipergy CEO Daniel Rose will chair the event. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker procurement firm Shipergy is set to host a webinar discussing the IMO's CII regulation and the use of alternative fuels next week.

The event, titled 'eMission: Impossible -- CII and the use of alternative fuels', will be held online at 11:30 AM London time on March 27, the company said in an emailed statement.

Shipergy CEO Daniel Rose will chair the event, which will also include a contribution from Risto-Juhani Kariranta, founder of Ahti Consulting.

The following topics will be covered, according to the statement:

Using alternative fuels to improve CII

Focus on EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime

Benefits of pooling for FuelEU Maritime compliance

Emission compliance cost planning

Current biofuel availability, pricing & quality monitoring

For more information and to register for the event, click here.