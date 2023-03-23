World News
Shipergy to Host Webinar on CII and Alternative Fuels Next Week
Thursday March 23, 2023
Shipergy CEO Daniel Rose will chair the event. File Image / Pixabay
Bunker procurement firm Shipergy is set to host a webinar discussing the IMO's CII regulation and the use of alternative fuels next week.
The event, titled 'eMission: Impossible -- CII and the use of alternative fuels', will be held online at 11:30 AM London time on March 27, the company said in an emailed statement.
Shipergy CEO Daniel Rose will chair the event, which will also include a contribution from Risto-Juhani Kariranta, founder of Ahti Consulting.
The following topics will be covered, according to the statement:
- Using alternative fuels to improve CII
- Focus on EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime
- Benefits of pooling for FuelEU Maritime compliance
- Emission compliance cost planning
- Current biofuel availability, pricing & quality monitoring
For more information and to register for the event, click here.