Alpha Trading Sets Out Biofuel Supply Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Through its Oil.b division Alpha already has a biofuel production facility near Milan and storage at Genoa and Savona. Image Credit: Alpha Trading

Italy-based global marine fuels firm Alpha Trading is preparing to supply biofuel bunker blends in both its home country and Singapore.

The firm already has the product available in Italy through its biodiesel division, Oil.b, which has been supplying biodiesel to the road transportation market in Italy since 2004. The firm has a 200,000 mt/year production facility on the outskirts of Milan, as well as 14,000 m3 of storage capacity at Genoa and Savona.

The firm is looking for marine customers for this product, with plans to supply at both Genoa and Trieste, Neil Lamerton, a senior executive at the company, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference on Thursday.

"We've got the product available; if the demand comes, we can do it," Lamerton said.

The company is also developing plans to partner with a local firm in Singapore for a similar operation there, with the expectation that it might be in operation by the third or fourth quarter of this year, Lamerton said.