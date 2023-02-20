Adrian Tolson Steps Down From Insight Lead Role at BLUE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tolson's previous consultancy, 2020 Marine Energy, was acquired by BLUE in early 2020. Image Credit: BLUE

Adrian Tolson has stepped down from his role as insight lead at maritime communications firm BLUE to re-establish an independent consultancy.

Tolson formed the new consultancy, 2050 Marine Energy, at the end of 2022, he told Ship & Bunker on Monday. His previous consultancy, 2020 Marine Energy, was acquired by BLUE at the start of 2020, with Tolson then continuing similar work as head of BLUE Insight.

He has now stepped down from that role, but will remain a strategic advisor to BLUE working with specific existing clients and providing consultancy work on marine energy trends.

Tolson has had a wide-ranging career in the bunker industry, including stints at Chemoil Energy and OW Bunker. He serves as industry body IBIA's treasurer, is a member of its global board and chair of its regional board in the Americas.