StormGeo Teams Up With ClassNK on Marine Emissions Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal users of StormGeo's s-Insight platform will be able to share their validated emissions data to ClassNK via API. File Image / Pixabay

Technology firm StormGeo has announced a partnership with classification society ClassNK on maritime emissions data.

Under the deal users of StormGeo's s-Insight platform will be able to share their validated emissions data to ClassNK via API, StormGeo said in a statement on its website.

The move is aimed at maximising reporting accuracy.

"This new agreement to share data for MRV, EUETS, and broader decarbonization initiatives is not only a significant stride towards advancing maritime decarbonization, but is also a testament to our shared commitment to operational excellence and high data quality," Espen Martinsen, executive vice president for sales at StormGeo, said in the statement.