BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader Specializing in the Yacht Market

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Wednesday August 24, 2022

Maritime Recruitment Company has a client that is looking for a commercially astute bunker trader who has experience of the international yacht market. 

The ideal candidate should have around 5 to 7 years experience successfully trading in this particular arena, have a loyal client list, and must be serious about developing their career with one of the most prominent firms in the industry.

To be successful in this role, you need to have unquestionable negotiation skills, be commercial, and have the sales and account management ability in line with your experience.

You must also be a team player, and be coachable.

The right candidate can expect a truly competitive package, help with relocation, a dynamic platform from which to operate, and the opportunity to really launch their career to the next level.

If you do like the sound of the above, and feel that you fit the bill, please get in touch on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

