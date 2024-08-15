Peninsula Hires Senior Trading Executive in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Olesen previously worked for Harvest Energy in Antwerp from February 2020 to this month. Image Credit: Martin Olesen / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a senior trading executive in Europe.

Martin Olesen has joined the company as senior trading executive covering the English Channel and Northwest Europe as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Olesen previously worked for Harvest Energy in Antwerp from February 2020 to this month.

He had earlier worked for V-Marine Fuels from 2013 to 2019, for Aegean North-West Europe from 2005 to 2013 and for Arned-Cela Agencies from 1996 to 2005.

Peninsula sold about 14.5 million mt of marine fuels worldwide last year, according to Ship & Bunker's Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2024 report.