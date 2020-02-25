Industry Bodies Launch IMO 2020 Fuel Quality Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisations may use the survey results for submissions to the IMO. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Shipping industry bodies BIMCO, the ICS, Intertanko and Intercargo have launched a survey of their members to investigate quality problems with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and ultra low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO).

With the online survey the organisations aim "to get a greater understanding of the quality of the new fuel oils and possible safety implications of the IMO 2020 sulphur regulation," BIMCO said in a statement on its website.

The survey has 13 questions on shipowners' experiences of the new fuels, focusing on product found to be off-specification and engine problems that have resulted from using the new fuels.

"Depending on the outcome of the survey, general information and observations, including any possible trends, from the survey may be submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for further consideration," the organisations said in a note at the top of the survey.