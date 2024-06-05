Euronav Head of Fuel Oil Procurement Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rustin Edwards left Euronav last month and is now energy sales lead at VKG in Zug. Image Credit: Rustin Edwards / LinkedIn

Rustin Edwards, the head of fuel oil procurement at tanker firm Euronav, has stepped down from his role to take up a new job with an energy company.

Edwards left Euronav last month and is now energy sales lead at VKG in Zug, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

Edwards previously worked for Euronav since 2019, and earlier worked for Macquarie Commodities Trading from 2017 to 2019, for Cargill from 2014 to 2017 and for Chevron from 2007 to 2013.

Edwards managed energy procurement for Euronav during the IMO 2020 transition, and bought significant quantities of the then-new VLSFO blends in 2019 and stored them on a ULCC, seeking to stave off any availability problems during the transition.