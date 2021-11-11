Fortescue Future Industries to Convert Ship to Ammonia-Fuelled Propulsion Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company hopes to have the vessel running on green ammonia by the end of next year. File Image / Pixabay

Australia's Fortescue Future Industries is set to convert a platform supply vessel to run on ammonia over the course of the next 12 months.

The firm has taken on the project in collaboration with MMA Offshore Limited, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The companies will convert the MMA Leveque to run 'almost totally' on green ammonia.

"This vessel will show the shipping industry the power of a vessel fuelled by green ammonia in real world conditions," Andrew Forrest, chairman of Fortescue, said in the statement.

"We are investing heavily in research and development to transform our trains, trucks and ships on the road, rail and sea with zero pollution fuels as soon as possible.

"It is world-leading technology and will assist in providing the shipping industry with the practical knowhow to decarbonise completely."