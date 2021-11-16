Wärtsilä to Offer Future Fuels Retrofits From Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first commercial conversion project will be completed by mid-2023. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to offer shipowners the possibility of retrofitting their vessels to run on alternative bunker fuels from next year.

The company plans to launch its two-stroke future fuels conversion platform in the first quarter of 2022, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Retrofits will initially be to LNG propulsion, and the platform will be adapted to allow the use of other alternative bunker fuels as they become commercially available.

The company is demonstrating the platform in conjunction with MSC Shipmanagement. MSC plans to retrofit one of its larger container ships currently using a Wärtsilä RT-flex96C-B main engine.

The first commercial conversion project will be completed by mid-2023.

"This pioneering conversion solution is one more prime example of our capabilities and commitment," Roger Holm, president of marine power and EVP at Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"Its flexibility means that the first step towards adopting the use of future fuels can be taken now knowing that the investment will not become obsolete.

"The benefits, both economic and environmental, are significant."