Samskip Launches Biofuel Bunker Trial on Second Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is running the trial on board the 800 TEU Samskip Innovator. Image Credit: Samskip

Shipping company Samskip has started a trial of biofuel bunkers on board a second of its container ships.

The company is running the trial on board the 800 TEU Samskip Innovator until mid-December, it said in a statement on its website this week. The firm is using MDF1-100 fuel produced from used cooking oils.

The trial follows a trial in 2018 on board the Samskip Endeavour, which is now running fully on biofuel for all of its voyages.

"We are highly motivated to reduce our carbon footprint and are taking concrete actions," Frédéric Leca, chief operating officer at Samskip, said in the statement.

"By using biofuels on a larger scale, we are putting old oils to a climate-friendly use.

"’By saving more than 80 percent on CO2 emissions compared to conventional fossil fuel, the reduction of the emission is substantial.

"We call out all carriers in our industry to take concrete actions to reduce their carbon footprint, no matter how big or small it might be."