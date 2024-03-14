Hapag-Lloyd Renews CEO's Contract for Five More Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's board has extended Rolf Habben Jansen's term as CEO to March 31, 2029. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has renewed the contract of its CEO early, adding another five years to his period in the role.

The company's board has extended Rolf Habben Jansen's term as CEO to March 31, 2029, Hapag-Lloyd said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

He had previously been contracted to serve in the role until the end of March 2027.

"Rolf Habben Jansen has been doing an excellent job for Hapag-Lloyd for almost a decade," Michael Behrendt, chairman of the company's supervisory board, said in the statement.

"During this time, he has continuously evolved the company strategically, significantly internationalised it and kept it safely on a growth course despite occasionally rough seas.

"By renewing the appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen, the Supervisory Board is focusing on continuity and is at the same time convinced that this will make an important contribution to the continued success story of Hapag-Lloyd."