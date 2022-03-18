Wärtsilä Develops Methanol Bunker Supply System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MethanolPac system is designed for use with the company's new Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä has developed a fuel supply system for methanol bunkers.

The MethanolPac system is designed for use with the company's new Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company will install the system along with a methanol engine on board a wind turbine installation vessel under construction for Netherlands-based Van Oord.

"Methanol fuel injection can also be retrofitted to any of the more than 5,000 conventionally fuelled Wärtsilä 32 engines in operation," the company said in the statement.

"MethanolPac means that such retrofits can be dramatically simplified, with one supplier providing both engine and fuel supply system."