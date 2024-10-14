SIBCON 2024: New Bunker Trading Firm FLEX Commodities Hosts Launch Party

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities hosted a launch party during Sibcon proceedings last week.

The Dubai-based company hosted the event at a bar in central Singapore on the evening of October 7 ahead of the opening of Sibcon the next day.

The firm announced its launch last month, telling Ship & Bunker it would be primarily focused on bunker trading, with a side-line in products cargoes.

The company's managing partner, Rakesh Sharma, was previously the chief operating officer of Oilmar. The firm has also hired Maaz Ahmed, former regional marine fuels manager for the Middle East and Africa at Oilmar, as its global trading director.