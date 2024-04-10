New Maersk Boxship Takes on Methanol Bunkers in China for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container ship arrived to bunker at the port of Yangshan in Shanghai this week. Image Credit: Maersk

AP Moller-Maersk's new 16,000 TEU boxship the Astrid Maersk has taken on methanol as a bunker fuel in China for the first time.

The container ship arrived to bunker at the port of Yangshan in Shanghai this week, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel had its naming ceremony in Yohohama last week.

"We are delighted to bring 'Astrid Mærsk' to Shanghai and marking the first green methanol bunkering in China," Silvia Ding, managing director of Maersk Greater China, said in the statement.

"This signifies a remarkable proof point of vital green methanol infrastructure coming into place and it underscores our focus on creating long-term value by seeking innovative solutions, foster collaboration, and embrace adaptability to meet the evolving demands of the society, customers and employees.

"With sustainability at the forefront of our agenda, we are committed to leading the way in decarbonizing global logistics for a greener future."