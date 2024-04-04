Maersk's Second Large Methanol-Fuelled Boxship Named

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was named Astrid Maersk at a ceremony in Yokohama on Thursday. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

A naming ceremony has been held for AP Moller-Maersk's second large container ship to run on green methanol.

The vessel was named Astrid Maersk at a ceremony in Yokohama on Thursday, Maersk said in a LinkedIn post.

The vessel is the third in Maersk's fleet to run on methanol -- the first being a smaller feeder vessel now operating in northern Europe.

"We are truly excited to welcome Astrid Mærsk to our new fleet capable of sailing on green methanol," Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, said in the post.

"With this vessel and her sister vessels, Maersk is taking important steps on the journey towards the energy transition of ocean transport.

"No one can do this alone. To enable green supply chains and accelerate shipping's move towards net-zero emissions, continuous courageous action by dedicated customers like Nissan, industry peers, and suppliers is essential."