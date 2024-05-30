World Fuel Services' John Stirling Takes Position at CIMAC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

John Stirling, Director, Marine Technical, World Fuel Services. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services today announced that John Stirling, the company’s Director, Marine Technical, has accepted a key position at CIMAC (Conseil International des Machines à Combustion).

He will take over the vacant position of Secretary of CIMAC’s WG7 working group.

CIMAC says it has recently refocused from providing a technical forum for conventional diesel engine expertise, to include all new types of energy, and is now a fully pledged alternative energy association, covering innovation and best practices in power, drives and propulsion.

“We believe the cultivation of collaboration among industry players is central to navigating the path to a high-quality fuel market, and a greener shipping industry,” said Stirling.

“Knowledge can be proactively shared, thereby promoting best practices in not only bunker fuel operations, but also energy and emissions management. This is critical as new fuels and fuel specifications enter the market. I am delighted to accept this important role at CIMAC and use all my experience to support both the industry and CIMAC transition.”