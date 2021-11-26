Damen Shipyards Wins EU Approval for Emissions Reduction System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system removes particulate matter and nitrogen emissions, as well as reducing noise. Image Credit: Damen Shipyards

Damen Shipyards has won EU approval for an emissions reduction system the company has designed in-house.

The company has become the first shipyard to receive EU Stage V certification for an emissions reduction system, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The system removes particulate matter and nitrogen emissions, as well as reducing noise.

""It has taken six years to reach this point, but our ERS goes beyond the parameters set by the regulators to ensure that they are robust and flexible," Raymond Watson, technology specialist for after-treatment systems at Damen, said in the statement.

"For example, they are designed to work with all standard fuels to ensure worldwide operability, and their modular design means that they can be installed on all types of vessel, matched to the specific operating profile of each."