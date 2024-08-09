BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Four-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are climbing at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $609/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since August 2.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $783/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.83/bl to $79.16/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $6/mt to $564/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $535.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $590.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6/mt to $551.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.08/bl from the previous session's close at $79.08/bl as of 6:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.60/mt fall in bunker prices.