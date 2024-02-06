UK Reports New Ship Attack Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A projectile was fired at a ship 57 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in the Red Sea at about 00:50 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported off the coast of Yemen early on Tuesday, according to the British authorities.

A projectile was fired at a ship 57 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in the Red Sea at about 00:50 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The projectile passed over the ship's deck, causing minor damage to windows on the bridge.

"The vessel and crew are safe, vessel proceeding on planned passage," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.