Green Shipping Corridor Planned Between California and Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two governments signed a letter of intent in Tokyo this week pledging deeper cooperation on maritime decarbonisation. Image Credit: California State Transportation Agency

The governments of the US state of California and Japan are planning to set up a green shipping corridor between the two locations.

The two governments signed a letter of intent in Tokyo this week pledging deeper cooperation on maritime decarbonisation.

Under the deal the California State Transportation Agency committed to supporting green shipping corridors, port decarbonisation and the deployment of zero-emission transportation through its $1.2 billion Port and Freight Infrastructure Program. Awards under the programme are scheduled to be announced later this month.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will share expertise and best practice on cutting pollution from ports and strategies for offshore wind development, zero-emission fuels and infrastructure.

"California's strategic port and freight infrastructure investments and enhanced collaboration with Japan will help reduce the carbon footprint of a key sector of our economies and make the state's green port projects more competitive for upcoming federal grants through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said in the statement.

"I am proud to join Director Myers, Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph and Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan in forming this important partnership to help deliver cleaner air and a more sustainable supply chain for the people of California."