Auramarine to Supply Methanol Fuel Systems for Two Terntank Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two dual-fuel methanol ships are expected to be delivered in 2027. Image Credit: Auramarine

Fuel supply systems provider Auramarine has secured a contract to supply methanol fuel supply systems for two dual-fuel hybrid tankers being built for Terntank.

The systems are scheduled for delivery in April and September 2027, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessels, to be fitted with wind-assisted propulsion and dual-fuel methanol engines, are expected to be delivered in January and June 2027 from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou.

The agreement marks a continuation of the partnership, following Auramarine’s delivery of methanol fuel supply systems for three of Terntank’s 15,000 DWT hybrid tankers over the past year.

“We are delighted to announce that Terntank has once again selected Auramarine as their preferred methanol fuel supply system provider for the second time," John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, said.

“As well as price and availability, a key element driving the widespread uptake of future fuels is having the right bunkering and onboard operational infrastructure in place."

Auramarine launched the methanol fuel system back in 2022 for both two- and four-stroke engines.