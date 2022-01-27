Maersk Shares Ten Years of Weather Data With Scientific Community

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk's fleet makes a total of more than 7,000 weather observations per day. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is making a decade of weather observations from its fleet publicly available to help increase understanding of conditions at sea.

The firm is putting the nine million observations from its ships collected since 2012, and all of them made from now on, in the public domain, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The publication will increase the global total amount of publicly available ocean weather data by 28%.

"With all 300 Maersk-owned vessels sharing data multiple times a day, Maersk shares more than 7,000 observations every day," the company said in the statement.

"Some vessels are even live feeding data to weather services around the globe.

"In collaboration with the National Meteorological Service of Germany, Maersk has installed Automated Weather Stations on several of its vessels.

"These are calibrated research-grade measurement stations which collect a greater variety of data points at a higher quality, even further improving the contribution to weather forecasting and climate science."

The data may be of particular use to researchers developing route optimisation services that help ships cut fuel use and emissions by avoiding weather systems that would slow their voyages.