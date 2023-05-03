Maersk Decarbonisation Executive Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk developed its methanol propulsion strategy during Hinnemann's tenure at the firm, helping to set the pace for the overall shipping industry's decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

A senior decarbonisation executive at container and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has left the firm for a new role at a green technology start-up.

Berit Hinnemann, formerly head of green sourcing strategy and business development at Maersk, has left the company as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. Hinnemann has taken up the role of CTO at new biogas producer Green2X.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to work with green shipping fuels and especially with green methanol, taking it from an innovation project to developing partnerships and sourcing agreements together with a fantastic team - thanks for everything," Hinnemann said in the post.

"Thank you to all our partners for great collaboration over the years, and to the Maersk leadership for being bold and visionary in leading these efforts."