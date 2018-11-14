Argus Builds up 0.5% Sulfur Pricing Portfolio

New York harbour: 0.5% price assessment published (file image/pixabay)

A raft of new low sulfur fuel oil price assessments have been announced by Argus Media.

The oil price reporting agency has added five new assessments at different ports around the world.

0.5% sulfur assessments have been published for fuel oil at northwest Europe, New York harbor and US Gulf Coast with 0.5% pricing available for marine gasoil in northwest Europe and New York harbour.

The company already publishes a low sulfur price assessment in Singapore.

Speaking at the International Bunkering Industry Association event in Copenhagen last week, Argus' Tracey Vowel said that there were unlikely to be any giveaways around the pricing of 0.5% sulfur fuel oil in the short term once the new rule is in force from 2020.