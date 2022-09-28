LNG Vessels in CMA CGMs Latest Order Announcement Already Part of its Order Book

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

CMA CGM did not add to its order book of LNG-powered tonnage last week, despite a press release taken by some to suggest otherwise.

Last Thursday the world's third largest carrier by capacity issued a press release stating "The CMA CGM Group orders seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies".

Industry specialists Alphaliner in its latest weekly report has clarified that the seven vessels in question will come from the firm's existing pipeline of orders and are due for delivery from 2024.

As Ship & Bunker reported last week, the three 7,900 TEU ships and four 7,300 TEU ships will operate between France and the French West Indies, and will notably run on bio-LNG.

CMA CGM currently has 19 LNG dual-fuel box ships on order in the 7,000 to 8,000 teu range.