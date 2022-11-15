Meck Petroleum Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Cyprus. File Image / Pixabay

Dubai-based marine fuels firm Meck Petroleum DMCC has hired a new senior bunker trader in Cyprus.

Laura Valencia has joined the firm as a senior bunker trader in Cyprus, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Valencia was previously a senior bunker trader for Bunkernet in Cyprus, and had earlier worked as a trader for Monjasa in Panama.

"[Valencia] has expertise in dealing with expanding physical supply operations and trading in the Latin America, Mediterranean, North Sea and Middle East markets, as well as focusing on delivering long-term contract solutions for project based clients," the representative said.

Contact details for Valencia are as follows:

Email: Laura@meckpetroleum.com

Mobile: +357 99 969506