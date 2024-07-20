Israel Targets Yemeni Port of Hodeidah for Airstrikes: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IDF fighter jets targeted oil refining facilities at the port on Saturday evening. File Image / Pixabay

Israeli forces have reportedly hit the Yemeni port of Hodeidah with airstrikes in an apparent response to a drone strike on Tel Aviv.

IDF fighter jets targeted oil refining facilities at the port on Saturday evening, the Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday. A power plant was also hit, according to the report.

A drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed one person and injured ten more on Friday morning had been attributed to Yemen's Houthi movement. Three other drones and one ballistic missile fired at the same time had been intercepted by US forces.

The weekend's events will heighten tensions around Yemen after months of attacks on commercial shipping from the Houthi movement.