Spanish Authorities Seize Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin's Yacht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The $600 million vessel was arrested at Tarragona on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

The Spanish authorities have detained a yacht reportedly owned by Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft's CEO, Igor Sechin.

The authorities detained the $600 million yacht Crescent at Tarragona on Wednesday, news agency Reuters cited Spain's Transport Ministry as saying. The 135 m vessel arrived in Spain in November 2021, and is registered in the Cayman Islands.

The detention is the latest in a series of seizures of assets owned by people close to the Russian government by authorities in the US, UK and EU. Yachts owned by Russian oligarchs have been a particular focus of the authorities in Europe, with several similar arrests across the continent in recent weeks.