New GMF, RMI Report Provides Blueprint for Green Methanol and Ammonia Bunker Supply by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

‘Oceans of Opportunity’ report repleased today. Image Credit: GMF / RMI

A new report released today by the Global Maritime Forum and RMI aims to provide a blueprint for industry stakeholders in establishing green methanol and ammonia bunker supply operations by 2030.

Among the topics addressed by the ‘Oceans of Opportunity’ report are insights into likely sources of green methanol and ammonia and how ports can secure supply to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) target of at least 5% use of zero-emission fuels by 2030.

Based on the examples of Singapore, Algeciras, Corpus Christi, Seattle & Tacoma, and Rotterdam, the report provides tailored recommendations for how different ports can build strategies for implementing green methanol or ammonia bunkering.

“As chair of the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission, I would like to thank all the contributors to the study. International knowledge sharing on the role of ports in developing low-emissions shipping fuel markets is key,” said Sveinung Oftedal, Chief Negotiator – Green Shipping, Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, and Chair of the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission under the auspices of Mission Innovation.

“Ports can use their influence to help decarbonize maritime shipping by engaging in hydrogen import-export coalitions and green shipping corridors, and by shaping standards and guidelines for bunkering these new fuels to accelerate first mover investments.”

The full report can be downloaded for free here: https://cms.globalmaritimeforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Oceans-of-opportunity_supplying-green-methanol-and-ammonia-at-ports.pdf